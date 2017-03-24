Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Her Husband Are One Well Dressed Couple

Sanaa Shah Mar . 24 . 2017
Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Raj Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Raj Kundra are definitely one of the most stylish celebrity couple we’ve come across. We recently spotted the couple looking uber stylish at a restaurant in Bandra. Shilpa was dressed in lime green satin top paired with a textured black, ankle length skirt. She styled this look with a broad waist-belt, black heels and an Alexander McQueen clutch. While we have ALWAYS loved how Shilpa dresses, this time we thought Raj Kundra’s style caught our attention more than it usually does.


Wearing dark blue denims, paired with a blue hues cameo short, he opted for blue loafers for this look. We love how he went all monotone with his choice.

We preferred Mr.Kundra’s here as we’re used to Shilpa always looking fabulous. Who did you prefer between the two? Make a choice and let us know by commenting below.

