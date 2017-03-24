Sridevi, Shilpa Shetty & Deepika Padukone Have This VERY Expensive Asset In Common

Sridevi Birkin

The Hermès is said to be the most expensive bag in the world. They range from around 4,50,000 INR to around 1,70.00,000 INR (which was made in a rare Himalayan crocodile leather) was sold in an auction. This bag is considered as an investment as the prices over 35 years have increased by over 500 percent. While Victoria Beckham has over 200 Birkins, some of our Bollywood celebrities are too a part of this league.

Take a look at Sridevi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Deepika Padukone owning this bag in tan:

1. Sridevi’s Birkin in ostrich leather

Sridevi

2. Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Birkin with a customised panel

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

3. Deepika Padukone’s Birkin in a simple tan

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone also has one in black, here’s an image of her carrying it:

Deepika Padukone & Rekha

The waiting list for this bag is around 5 years. How long do you think these stars had to wait for it? If you know the answer, let us know by commenting below.