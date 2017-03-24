Take A Closer Look At Natasha Poonawalla’s Sultry Beauty Look

We don’t usually cross paths with Natasha Poonawalla very often. But when we do, it’s effin’ brilliant. While Natasha’s known for her gorgeous derby outfits (hats included) we’ve always wondered how she dresses on a normal night out. Thanks to MUA Arti Nayar we have our answer!

Arti took to Instagram and posted the makeup and hair look she had done for this stunner. Smokey eyes, sleek straight hair, nude lips and a very very shinning dress! We love that the smokey eye tapered out a little, giving it the appearance of a smudged winged liner.

A few more pictures with @natasha_poonawalla ❤❤ a few closeup shots of the #makeupandhair #strongbrows #smokeyeyes #nudelips and always #highlightedskin #EyeSpeakDrama #gelliner A post shared by artinayar (@artinayar) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:02am PDT

Safe to saw we LOVE it all! What do you think?