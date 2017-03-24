This Oberoi Brother From Ishqbaaz Just Quit The Show

Leenesh Mattoo

Leenash Mattoo aka Rudra from Ishqbaaz was quite popular with the viewers due to his comic timing. Unfortunately, the youngest Oberoi brother has quit the show! According to a report in IndiaForums, Leenesh has bagged a big banner Bollywood movie and is currently on a notice period. He will reportedly shoot with the team till the end of April. We wonder who’s going to replace him!

Subha Rajput

Not just Rudra, we hear that Subha Rajput, who plays the role of his sister, Priyanka has also quit the show. The actress is reportedly unhappy with the way her track is progressing and is dissapointed with the growth of her character.

We’ll definitely miss this brother-sister duo on the show. What about you guys?