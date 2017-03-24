This TV Couple Is Chilling In Thailand And Their Photos Are Super Sexy!

Swagata Dam Mar . 24 . 2017

Unlike many celebrity jodis, popular TV couple Indraneil Sengupta and Barkha Bisht continue to be head-over-heels for each other even after several years of marriage. A while ago, I had met the duo to make them participate in the Platinum Love Challenge and that’s when I noticed that these two look like teenagers in love. Their chemistry is absolutely sizzling and the lovebirds are looking super sexy in their recent photos from their Thailand vacation. Check these out:

Just US ❤ @indraneilsengupta

The sun sand sea … and her ❤️ @indraneilsengupta #holidayvibes

This beautiful secret place through a cave ….. magical … #explorers #us @indraneilsengupta #somewhere on an island

Party time #holidayvibe @barkhasengupta

The tans will fade …. but the memories will last forever ❤ @indraneilsengupta

Caving in !!! Nature …. amazes me 😊 #still exploring

Had am awesome night at the Bangla street …. with the one @indraneilsengupta #lovevibes #funnight #awesomeness

Island hopping begins …. living it up with @indraneilsengupta

Ocean breeze .. salty hair … sandy feet … clear skies … sunshine 😊

Cheers to this gorgeous couple!

