Unique AF Outfits Only Kendall Jenner Can Pull Off

By now Kendall Jenner should be a household name. And over the years, this 21-year-old Victoria’s Secret supermodel has been everywhere with the best people in the fashion industry, getting dressed in the best designer clothes you can dream of and walking the ramps in Paris, London, Milan and many, many more.
Of course, being a supermodel comes at a price—the price of having to look ridiculously stylish even while crossing the streets of NYC! Stylist Monica Rose has Kenny clad in some of the most unique and daring, yet unbelievably fashionable looks we could never have even visioned together. Check them out:
Hoodies with blazers
Denim crop-top cutouts
Neck scarfs
Body chains, two-peice sets and fur
All gold and all leather
No bra and a whole lotta fur
Coat over a hoodie and thigh-high booties
Leopard on leopard on leopard
Oversized, high waisted pants
Tucked in corsets
Fur coats
All red and snakeskin
Crystallised low-cut dress
Which was your favourite look? We’re so torn because we love them all!