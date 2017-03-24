Unique AF Outfits Only Kendall Jenner Can Pull Off

@kendalljenner #PFW @ambush_official + @louisvuitton #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #kendalljenner A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:05am PST

By now Kendall Jenner should be a household name. And over the years, this 21-year-old Victoria’s Secret supermodel has been everywhere with the best people in the fashion industry, getting dressed in the best designer clothes you can dream of and walking the ramps in Paris, London, Milan and many, many more.

Of course, being a supermodel comes at a price—the price of having to look ridiculously stylish even while crossing the streets of NYC! Stylist Monica Rose has Kenny clad in some of the most unique and daring, yet unbelievably fashionable looks we could never have even visioned together. Check them out:

Hoodies with blazers

@kendalljenner #PFW ❤️#STYLEDbyMonicaRose #kendalljenner A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Mar 4, 2017 at 4:18am PST

Denim crop-top cutouts

@kendalljenner🔥🔥 bodysuit @samimiro | @levis.vintage.clothing jeans | boots + sunglasses @balenciaga | jacket @31philliplim | bag @givenchyofficial #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #kendalljenner #PFW A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Mar 6, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

Neck scarfs

@kendalljenner today in NYC💛 #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #kendalljenner A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:50pm PST

Body chains, two-peice sets and fur

@kendalljenner last night @jimmyfallon show ❤️ in vintage @chanelofficial | shoes @manoloblahnikhq | Hair @jenatkinhair | Makeup @makeupbyariel #STYLEDbyMonicaRose A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Feb 15, 2017 at 9:30am PST

All gold and all leather

@kendalljenner #LFW 💛💛💛💋 Velvet trench @alc_ltd / boot @tomford #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #kendalljenner A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:43pm PST

No bra and a whole lotta fur

P A R I S ⚡️⚡️⚡️ #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #KendallJenner🔥 A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Jan 27, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Coat over a hoodie and thigh-high booties

@kendalljenner 💣👀 in @kaiminofficial denim and leather chaps | @houseofsunny hoodie | @pleinsudfaycalamor coat | @louboutinworld booties | @givenchyofficial sunglasses #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #kendalljenner #vsfs2016🇫🇷 A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Dec 4, 2016 at 4:34pm PST

Leopard on leopard on leopard

Leopard on leopard situation 😻 @KendallJenner post @marcjacobs show dress @nililotan | jacket @roberto_cavalli | boots @marcjacobs | sunglasses @elizandjames #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #NYFW #KendallJenner #KewlKenny A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Sep 15, 2016 at 2:12pm PDT

Oversized, high waisted pants

@kendalljenner #PFW ❤️ Hair @jenatkinhair #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #KendallJenner A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Oct 15, 2016 at 5:39pm PDT

Tucked in corsets

@KendallJenner #PFW 👀💣 #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #KendallJenner A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Oct 4, 2016 at 4:50pm PDT

Fur coats

@kendalljenner post @givenchyofficial show 🖤#Paris🇫🇷 #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #KendallJenner A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Jan 23, 2017 at 6:00am PST

All red and snakeskin

Lady in Red ❤️@kendalljenner in @bentaverniti_unravelproject dress + corset | @balmain boots | @annelisemichelson earrings Makeup @joycebonelli | Hair @jenatkinhair #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #kendalljenner 🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Mar 5, 2017 at 2:58am PST

Crystallised low-cut dress

Birthday Girl 👑🎉 #21 🍾 custom dress by @labourjoisie | Hair @jenatkinhair | Makeup @styledbyhrush | #STYLEDbyMonicaRose #KendallJenner A post shared by M O N I C A R O S E (@monicarosestyle) on Nov 3, 2016 at 6:06pm PDT

Which was your favourite look? We’re so torn because we love them all!