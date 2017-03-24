We’ve Found 2017’s Hair Trend

Burgundy bae 🍷🍇💁🏻 #MakeupByMario Hair @chrisappleton1 A post shared by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:57pm PST

When it comes to hair trends, we’ve seen it all. From choppy lobs and undercuts, to mermaid locks and pastel hues, it’s clear that there are no boundaries when it comes to hair. 2017’s trend is no exception. This year, we’ve spotted several celebrities flaunting some serious length. And by length, we mean hair that can give Rapunzel a run for her money! Need proof? Check out the pictures below.

1. Beyoncé

TWIN WIN 🏆❤🏆Congratulations 👑#Beyoncé #grammyawards2017 wearing #PeterDundas #firstlook #thankyou #marnixmarni #ROAR‼️ A post shared by Peter Dundas (@peter_dundas) on Feb 13, 2017 at 5:14pm PST

A dazzling red gown, that baby bump and glittering jewels… there’s a lot going on with this look. However, our eyes are firmly glued on Bey’s lush, long mane.

2. Ariana Grande

💋Queen Pony @arianagrande for @cosmopolitan Hair by me #chrisappletonhair Face @beautybydchinchilla A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on Mar 10, 2017 at 7:30am PST

Ariana Grande and ponytails are practically synonymous. This braided one is definitely our favourite of the lot.

3. Chrissy Teigen

Miami Beach waves 🌊☀️ @chrissyteigen // #makeup @1maryphillips // #styling @monicarosestyle A post shared by Laura Polko (@laurapolko) on Jan 24, 2017 at 11:57am PST

This lady can literally do no wrong. Her glowing, sun kissed skin goes perfectly with those beachy waves.

4. Kim Kardashian

H.A.I.R @kimkardashian Hair by me #chrisappletonhair Makeup @makeupbymario A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on Feb 16, 2017 at 2:55pm PST

Surprisingly, this isn’t an advertisement for a hair product. The length, the shine and that hair flip could’ve fooled us though.

5. Jessica Alba

It’s official – Jessica Alba is a hair chameleon. She looks equally good in a lob, as she does in these sleek strands.

6. Nicki Minaj

This is how you do Fashion Week! We love how Nicki has complemented her polished mane with insanely, large hoops and a bright pout.

7. Jennifer Lopez

We can’t get enough of JLo’s wavy ponytail! So sexy, yet sophisticated.

8. Kylie Jenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 1, 2017 at 7:34pm PST

This look defines casual glamour. Try out a side part like Kylie to add some extra oomph and volume to your locks.

What do you think of this trend?