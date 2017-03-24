We’ve Found 2017’s Hair Trend

Jyotika Udeshi Mar . 24 . 2017

Burgundy bae 🍷🍇💁🏻 #MakeupByMario Hair @chrisappleton1

A post shared by MARIO (@makeupbymario) on

When it comes to hair trends, we’ve seen it all. From choppy lobs and undercuts, to mermaid locks and pastel hues, it’s clear that there are no boundaries when it comes to hair. 2017’s trend is no exception. This year, we’ve spotted several celebrities flaunting some serious length. And by length, we mean hair that can give Rapunzel a run for her money! Need proof? Check out the pictures below.

1. Beyoncé

A dazzling red gown, that baby bump and glittering jewels… there’s a lot going on with this look. However, our eyes are firmly glued on Bey’s lush, long mane.

2. Ariana Grande

💋Queen Pony @arianagrande for @cosmopolitan Hair by me #chrisappletonhair Face @beautybydchinchilla

A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on

Ariana Grande and ponytails are practically synonymous. This braided one is definitely our favourite of the lot.

3. Chrissy Teigen

Miami Beach waves 🌊☀️ @chrissyteigen // #makeup @1maryphillips // #styling @monicarosestyle

A post shared by Laura Polko (@laurapolko) on

This lady can literally do no wrong. Her glowing, sun kissed skin goes perfectly with those beachy waves.

4. Kim Kardashian

H.A.I.R @kimkardashian Hair by me #chrisappletonhair Makeup @makeupbymario

A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on

Surprisingly, this isn’t an advertisement for a hair product. The length, the shine and that hair flip could’ve fooled us though.

5. Jessica Alba

It’s official – Jessica Alba is a hair chameleon. She looks equally good in a lob, as she does in these sleek strands.

6. Nicki Minaj

This is how you do Fashion Week! We love how Nicki has complemented her polished mane with insanely, large hoops and a bright pout.

7. Jennifer Lopez

Soft Texture @jlo 💇🏽 me #chrisappletonhair 💋 @1maryphillips 👗 @robzangardi @marielwashere 💅 @tombachik

A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on

We can’t get enough of JLo’s wavy ponytail! So sexy, yet sophisticated.

8. Kylie Jenner

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

This look defines casual glamour. Try out a side part like Kylie to add some extra oomph and volume to your locks.

What do you think of this trend?

