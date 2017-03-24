You’re Guaranteed To Drool Over JLo’s New ‘Do

OBSESSED 💥 Finishing touches on @jlo New Chop today for @worldofdance press day Hair by me #chrisappletonhair Makeup @scottbarnes68 Styling @robzangardi @marielwashere A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on Mar 20, 2017 at 3:35pm PDT

These days all the A-list celebrities have been sporting some serious length. From Kim Kardashian to Ariana Grande, to Beyoncé, they’ve been a fan of the long, sleek and straight hair ‘do. Even Jennifer Lopez was a part of the long hair gang, until a few hours ago that is—when she went for the chop!

Hairstylist Chris Appleton gave JLo this short lob that hit just a few inches below the shoulders. Chris styled it in a cool, feathery-tapered way and we have to say that it has got to be the most adventurous look. Change is always good and from Jenny From The Block‘s previous ‘do, this cut just gave off a very texturised and cool-girl vibe.

💥💥💥 @jlo #chrisappletonhair A post shared by Hairstylist (@chrisappleton1) on Mar 20, 2017 at 4:20pm PDT

When everyone else goes left, JLo goes right—right to the hottest haircut ever!