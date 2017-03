John Abraham and Ayushmann Khurrana

It was the Hindustan Times Mumbai’s Most Stylish Awards on Friday night, an event where Bollywood was well represented. Natasha gave you the lowdown on the best womenswear looks from the night — and here are the menswear looks that caught our eye.

Shahid Kapoor in KHANIJO by Gaurav Khanijo and Fendi Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Gandhi + Rahul Khanna, Diesel Black Gold and Rosso Brunello Ayushmann Khurrana in Ermenegildo Zegna Sunil Sethi Aparshakti Khurrana in HP Su Misura and The Tie Hub Maneish Paul in HP Su Misura and Shutiq Sushant Singh Rajput in Emporio Armani, Brooks Brothers and Christian Louboutin Varun Dhawan in Giorgio Armani, Thomas Pink and Tod’s Sooraj Pancholi in Arjun Kilachand, Akshata Bhojania and Paul Smith Harshvardhan Kapoor in Burberry and Brooks Brothers John Abraham ‹ ›







Whose outfit you liked the best? Us, we loved FDCI president Sunil Sethi’s look the best. Such a jefe, he is.

Pix: Viral Bhayani for MissMalini