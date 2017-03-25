This Former VJ Is Making A Comeback On Television – With Her Daughter

Mini Mathur

Former VJ & TV show host, Mini Mathur took a long sabbatical after her last outing as the anchor for Season 6 Indian Idol, in 2012. But fret not, as Mini is returning to the small screen with not one, but 2 new shows!

The VJ will be reportedly seen in a food series titled, The Mini Truck, which will have her celebrity friends cook dishes of their choice in a van. The other show, which I am particularly excited about, is a travel series where Mini will explore Europe with her daughter, Sanya.

How cool is that, right?! I am really looking forward to seeing Mini on the small screen.