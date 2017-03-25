Here’s What Kanagana Ranaut Gifted Herself For Her Birthday

Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood’s most fearless, Kangana Ranaut, just turned 30 a couple of days ago and celebrated her birthday with her closest friends and family. 30 is a big a deal in anyone’s life and rightly so, Kangana decided to go all out and gift herself something she has wanted for the longest time – a lovely three storeyed bungalow! We hear its a lavish and beautiful looking bungalow in Khar, which she will now use as office space to begin work on her first directorial venture.

Ooooh exciting! Congratulations, Kangana!

