Here’s What Kanagana Ranaut Gifted Herself For Her Birthday

Bollywood’s most fearless, Kangana Ranaut, just turned 30 a couple of days ago and celebrated her birthday with her closest friends and family. 30 is a big a deal in anyone’s life and rightly so, Kangana decided to go all out and gift herself something she has wanted for the longest time – a lovely three storeyed  bungalow! We hear its a lavish and beautiful looking bungalow in Khar, which she will now use as office space to begin work on her first directorial venture.

Ooooh exciting! Congratulations, Kangana!

PS – Here are 20 life lessons you can learn from this boss lady.

