Photos: Rohit Reddy Had A Very Special Birthday With Anita Hassanandani

Divya Rao Mar . 25 . 2017

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy are one of our most favourite TV couples. The two never shy away from social media PDA and are always doing the cutest little things for each other. This time was no different. It was Rohit’s birthday two days ago, and he was in good, old Bombay, while Anita was shooting for her show in Indonesia with Karan Patel and Ali Gony. Given her work commitments, she couldn’t fly down to India to celebrate his birthday… so, guess what Rohit did? He flew down to Indonesia to be with his darling wife! Anita shared a photo on her Instagram with the sweetest caption. Check it out.

