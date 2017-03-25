PHOTOS: Sunny Leone’s Exotic Mexico Holiday With Her Husband Is Giving Us Major Envy

Sunny Leone and Daniel Webber

Sunny Leone has always been vocal about her husband Daniel Weber, who is also her business partner, BTW! They may not be as popular as other celebrity couples, but their adorable social media PDA is proof enough that they are madly in love with each other. And I might as well add – they make for a hot & stylish couple!

The couple recently visited Mexico to welcome summers in style, and their vacay pictures are making us go green with envy!

Check them out here:

Heaven!! Cancun Mexico A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Off to dinner :) A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Last dinner with all the webers!! Such a nice time spending time with family. @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:06pm PDT

Last day on the beach with @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 23, 2017 at 10:00pm PDT

Sweet sexy man!! @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:13am PDT

Fun on beach!! @dirrty99 A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 22, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

Tan tan tan!!! Yay! Love the sun here! cancun Mexico!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

So nice to finally be on a beach vacation Cancun Mexico!! A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:19pm PDT

#VacayGoals

Also, #BeachBodGoals!