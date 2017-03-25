PHOTOS: Sunny Leone’s Exotic Mexico Holiday With Her Husband Is Giving Us Major Envy

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 25 . 2017
Sunny Leone and Daniel Webber

Sunny Leone has always been vocal about her husband Daniel Weber, who is also her business partner, BTW! They may not be as popular as other celebrity couples, but their adorable social media PDA is proof enough that they are madly in love with each other. And I might as well add – they make for a hot & stylish couple!

The couple recently visited Mexico to welcome summers in style, and their vacay pictures are making us go green with envy!

Check them out here:

Heaven!! Cancun Mexico

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Off to dinner :)

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Last dinner with all the webers!! Such a nice time spending time with family. @dirrty99

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Last day on the beach with @dirrty99

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Sweet sexy man!! @dirrty99

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Fun on beach!! @dirrty99

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

Tan tan tan!!! Yay! Love the sun here! cancun Mexico!!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

So nice to finally be on a beach vacation Cancun Mexico!!

A post shared by Sunny Leone (@sunnyleone) on

#VacayGoals

Also, #BeachBodGoals!

1
TAGS
Sunny Leone
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Sunny Leone
Mar . 11 . 2017We’re Crushing On Sunny Leone’s Gorgeous Grey Gown
Mar . 10 . 2017Sunny Leone Reacts To Ram Gopal Verma’s Offensive Women’s Day Tweet
Mar . 9 . 2017Sneak Peek: Check Out These Bollywood Stars Rehearsing For The Zee Cine Awards 2017
Mar . 3 . 2017This Bollywood Actress Might Be Performing With Justin Bieber At His Concert
Feb . 22 . 2017Amy Jackson Walks For This Indian Designer At London Fashion Week
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web