This Popular TV Actress Is Making A Comeback After 12 Years

Mansi Joshi Roy

Mansi Joshi was one of the most popular actresses of the 90s and appeared on hit shows like Kkusum, Saaya, and Gharwali Uparwali. The actress took a break from acting after tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend and now husband Rohit Roy. The two appeared on season 1 of Nach Baliye back in 2005. The actress is now all set to make her comeback after a gap of 12 long years with Star Plus’ Dhai Kilo Prem. She will reportedly play the mother of the lead actress Anjali Anand.

This is awesome! Can’t wait.