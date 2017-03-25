This Popular TV Actress Is Making A Comeback After 12 Years

Divya Rao Mar . 25 . 2017
Mansi Joshi Roy

Mansi Joshi was one of the most popular actresses of the 90s and appeared on hit shows like Kkusum, Saaya, and Gharwali Uparwali. The actress took a break from acting after tying the knot with her longtime boyfriend and now husband Rohit Roy. The two appeared on season 1 of Nach Baliye back in 2005. The actress is now all set to make her comeback after a gap of 12 long years with Star Plus’ Dhai Kilo Prem. She will reportedly play the mother of the lead actress Anjali Anand.

This is awesome! Can’t wait.

