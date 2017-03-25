Priyanka Chopra Opens Up On The Issues She Faced Because Of Her Skin Colour

Priyanka Chopra (Source: Instagram | @sirjohnofficial)

Skin colour is unfortunately given more importance than it deserves in India and we’ve had our fair share of controversies with fairness creams. Women of colour are often under-represented and misrepresented in film and TV. Priyanka Chopra, who is known for her dusky complexion, recently made it to the list of 41 women featured on Allure magazine’s Diversity Issue. Yup, another achievement in her kitty!

This special issue features 41 women of colour who celebrate diversity and share their stories – struggles and triumphs. PC spoke at length on the issues she faced because of her darker complexion.

My skin is as complicated as I am. When I was growing up, I didn’t see anyone on television who looked like me. Initially companies didn’t have colors that matched Asian or Indian skin. Because I’m darker, I had issues as a teenager—society pressure that a girl is prettier if she’s lighter. Pressure exist, and it’s on us to make those pressures not seem important to girls. I’ve achieved what I’ve achieved, and skin color has nothing to do with it—in fact it might have been an asset. I like the color of my skin very much. It’s so primitive to me that people are judged on the basis of the color of their skin. I mean, it’s skin. We all have it.

It’s about time we let go of this obsession with skin colour. More power to you, PC!