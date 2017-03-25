The Sexiest Looks From The HT Style Awards’ Red Carpet

Natasha Patel Mar . 25 . 2017
Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta

Last night the red carpet at the HT Style Awards included a bevy of stunning women, dapper men and the best designer gowns you can imagine. A-lister like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and many, many more came out looking their best, dressed in designer best. Check it out:

Alia Bhatt looking all high couture a silver Reem Acra creation

Alia Bhatt

Deepika Padukone in an all black Milly two-peice set with flared detailing

Deepika Padukone

Mandria Bedi’s fit for a ball with this blue embellished number

Mandira Bedi

Anushka Sharma in velvet H&M is quite a sight

Anushka Sharma

Pooja Hegde looks super cute in a sheer and frill dress

Pooja Hegde

Esha Gupta looks dangerously sexy in this Nikhil Thampi number

Esha Gupta

Who was your favourite?

21
TAGS
Alia Bhatt Anushka Sharma celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting Deepika Padukone Esha Gupta HT Style Awards red carpet
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Deepika Padukone
Mar . 25 . 2017This Photo Of Deepika Padukone & Neetu Kapoor Is Going Viral
Mar . 24 . 2017Deepika Padukone Looks Like A Million Bucks In This Behind-The-Scenes Video Of An Ad Shoot
Mar . 24 . 20176 Things To Keep In Mind When Shaving Sensitive Skin
Mar . 24 . 2017Sridevi, Shilpa Shetty & Deepika Padukone Have This VERY Expensive Asset In Common
Mar . 24 . 2017Deepika Padukone Is The Definition Of Perfection In This Floral Sari
Anushka Sharma
Mar . 25 . 2017The Cast Of Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic Has Just Been Revealed & It’s Epic!
Mar . 24 . 2017Harbhajan Singh Has A Message For Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma, And We Totally Agree With Him
Mar . 24 . 2017Outfit Inspo For The Weekend From Our Favourite Celebs
Mar . 24 . 2017Anushka Sharma Makes A White Tee Look Super Stylish
Mar . 24 . 2017“I Didn’t Ask Aditya Chopra For Permission ” – Anushka Sharma On Turning Producer
Alia Bhatt
Mar . 24 . 2017Outfit Inspo For The Weekend From Our Favourite Celebs
Mar . 24 . 201710 Times Ami Patel Styled Your Favourite Celeb Like A Bomb
Mar . 23 . 2017We Can’t Get Enough Of The Shacket Trend
Mar . 21 . 2017Is Alia Bhatt Taking A Break From Acting?
Mar . 18 . 2017Step Into All The Glam From Day 3 Of AIFW
Esha Gupta
Mar . 24 . 2017Outfit Inspo For The Weekend From Our Favourite Celebs
Mar . 24 . 201710 Times Ami Patel Styled Your Favourite Celeb Like A Bomb
Jan . 20 . 2017Esha Gupta Looks SO Good From Head To Toe
Nov . 25 . 2016How This Mega Star Stopped Wearing Makeup & Managed To Get The Best Skin Of Her Life
Oct . 10 . 2016Once Again, Esha Gupta’s Weekend Outfits Will Make Your Jaw Drop
celebrity fashion
Mar . 24 . 2017Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Her Husband Are One Well Dressed Couple
Mar . 24 . 2017Unique AF Outfits Only Kendall Jenner Can Pull Off
Mar . 24 . 201710 Times Ami Patel Styled Your Favourite Celeb Like A Bomb
Mar . 24 . 2017Sridevi, Shilpa Shetty & Deepika Padukone Have This VERY Expensive Asset In Common
Mar . 24 . 2017Deepika Padukone Is The Definition Of Perfection In This Floral Sari
HT Style Awards
Jun . 3 . 20165 Times We Wanted What Lisa Haydon Was Wearing!
May . 25 . 2016Damn! Kunal Kapoor Aces Both Dressed Up And Dressed Down Style Like A Pro!
Mar . 21 . 2016Here’s What The Stars Wore On The Red Carpet At The HT Style Awards!
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web