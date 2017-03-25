The Sexiest Looks From The HT Style Awards’ Red Carpet

Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Esha Gupta
Last night the red carpet at the HT Style Awards included a bevy of stunning women, dapper men and the best designer gowns you can imagine. A-lister like Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt and many, many more came out looking their best, dressed in designer best. Check it out:
Alia Bhatt looking all high couture a silver Reem Acra creation
Alia Bhatt
Deepika Padukone in an all black Milly two-peice set with flared detailing
Deepika Padukone
Mandria Bedi’s fit for a ball with this blue embellished number
Mandira Bedi
Anushka Sharma in velvet H&M is quite a sight
Anushka Sharma
Pooja Hegde looks super cute in a sheer and frill dress
Pooja Hegde
Esha Gupta looks dangerously sexy in this Nikhil Thampi number
Esha Gupta
Who was your favourite?