    • This Photo Of Deepika Padukone & Neetu Kapoor Is Going Viral

    Divya Rao Mar . 25 . 2017

    That Deepika Padukone was dating Ranbir Kapoor many, many years ago is something we all know (unless you were living in a different planet). It was also rumoured that Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor didn’t approve of her and wanted Ranbir to break up with her. How much truth there is to that is something we still don’t quite know. But the two were at the HT Style Awards last night and were captured sharing a light moment. This picture of them has gone viral on the internet (for very obvious reasons). Check it out.

    Haha. Love it!

