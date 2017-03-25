    • This TV Actress Just Accused Her Producer Of Sexual Harassment

    Sukriti Gumber Mar . 25 . 2017
    Shilpa Shinde

    Shilpa Shinde of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame has filed a sexual harassment case against the show’s producer, Sanjay Kohli. The actress was reportedly battling depression and other medical issues since the past one year, and therefore chose to speak about it now.

    According to a report in Mid-Day, in her FIR, Shilpa claimed that Sanjay would call her “sexy”, hug her forcefully and touch her waist and breasts. She also said that once her make-up artist, Pinku Patwa saw him harassing her, and he was fired the next day. Shilpa also said that she was sacked from the show as she did not return his advances.

