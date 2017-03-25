Video: This Banter Between Varun Dhawan & Parineeti Chopra Is Too Cute To Miss

Divya Rao Mar . 25 . 2017

Parineeti Chopra and Varun Dhawan set the screens on fire with their special act in Jaaneman Aah, and made us all hope dearly that someone casts them together. While that hasn’t happened just yet, the two were on the red carpet together at the HT Style Awards, and were an absolute riot! Check this super cute video.

So cute, these two! :)

