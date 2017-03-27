7 Times Alia Bhatt’s Sneaker Game Was Unbeatable

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 27 . 2017

The sneaker trend is not fading away any time soon. It was huge on the AIFW AW17 runway and we see celebs rocking it on a daily basis.

Sneakers Spotted On The Runway

Sahil Aneja at AIFW AW17

Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17

Kommal and Ratul Sood at AIFW AW17

Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17

Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17

Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17

From the pool of celebs who love to be comfy and fashion fierce in sneakers, Alia Bhatt tops our list. She has worn all kinds of sneakers with all kinds of outfits! Checkout all the cool kicks Alia has sported so far.

1. Floral kicks with co-ords

2. Gold sneakers with military green

3. Silver kicks for athleisure look

4. Jute platform sneaks with dapper blazer

5. Silver and white kicks with a pretty dress

6. Monotone sneakers with red over-sized bomber

7. Metallic kicks with brass cape

Isn’t she a sneaker queen? Tell us which was your favourite look?

Want a sexy pair of sneaks for yourself?

