7 Times Alia Bhatt’s Sneaker Game Was Unbeatable

The sneaker trend is not fading away any time soon. It was huge on the AIFW AW17 runway and we see celebs rocking it on a daily basis.

Sneakers Spotted On The Runway

Sahil Aneja at AIFW AW17 Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17 Kommal and Ratul Sood at AIFW AW17 Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17 Dhruv Vaish at AIFW AW17 Nought One by Abhishek at AIFW AW17 ‹ ›







‹ ›

From the pool of celebs who love to be comfy and fashion fierce in sneakers, Alia Bhatt tops our list. She has worn all kinds of sneakers with all kinds of outfits! Checkout all the cool kicks Alia has sported so far.

1. Floral kicks with co-ords

#airportswag 😎 twin set by @tommyhilfiger shoes @adidasoriginals #badrinathkidulhania #wactchitnow 🌟🌟🌟 A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:15am PST

2. Gold sneakers with military green

Tone on tone military with an 🇮🇳 vibe. @aliaabhatt @labelritukumar @adidasoriginals #badrinathkidulhania A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Mar 6, 2017 at 5:32pm PST

3. Silver kicks for athleisure look

@balenciaga and @adidasoriginals 💥💥💥💥💥 @aliaabhatt for the #badrinathkidulhania screening last night. #athleisure A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Mar 7, 2017 at 12:07am PST

4. Jute platform sneaks with dapper blazer

Mix it up 🌟 #airportstyle✈️ jacket @marksandspencerindia top @mellowdrama_official Culottes @adidasoriginals sneakers @stevemadden #badrinathkidulhania #wactchitnow 🌟🌟🌟🌟 A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Mar 10, 2017 at 4:10am PST

5. Silver and white kicks with a pretty dress

My GIGI in @tommyhilfiger @aliaabhatt for promotions today. Styled with @shnoy09 @miloni_s91 H and M @pinka25 @puneetbsaini @grish1234 A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Nov 17, 2016 at 12:54am PST

6. Monotone sneakers with red over-sized bomber

Off to the pore @aliaabhatt in a @feteimperialeparis play suit available at @runway2street @madison_onpeddar jacket and #celine bag A post shared by Ami Patel (@stylebyami) on Oct 28, 2016 at 8:01am PDT

7. Metallic kicks with brass cape

Isn’t she a sneaker queen? Tell us which was your favourite look?

Want a sexy pair of sneaks for yourself?