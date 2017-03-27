Check Out This Lovely Note Ranbir Kapoor Wrote For Gauri Khan

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 27 . 2017
Ranbir Kapoor, Gauri Khan | Source: Instagram @gaurikhan

Ranbir Kapoor recently shifted to his 2,500 square feet bachelor pad in Bandra, tastefully done up by Gauri Khan. The spacious new house is quite in sync with Ranbir’s taste, and has minimal furniture to provide ample room for his dogs, Lionel and Nido, to roam freely.

Last year, Rishi Kapoor even thanked Gauri for the beautiful interiors of his son’s new place and wrote:

Now Ranbir sent a lovely note to Gauri to thank her for putting together his first house together, which she posted on Instagram.

Check it out:

⭐️⭐️⭐️ @neetu54

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on

Can we get a sneak peek into the bachelor pad anytime soon, Ranbir?

Gauri Khan Ranbir Kapoor
COMMENTS
