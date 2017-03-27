Check Out This Throwback Photo Of Rishi Kapoor Chilling With Sanjay Dutt

Rishi Kapoor is an active Twitterati, and often posts his thoughts and opinions on Twitter. While his son Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, RK senior shared a throwback picture of himself with Sanju baba. Talk about timing!

Check it out:

In case you don’t get the reference, Rishi Kapoor played Rauf Lala, and Sanjay played Kaancha Cheena in the remake of the 90’s cult hit, Agneepath.

We love vintage Bollywood!

Ranbir Kapoor Rishi Kapoor Sanjay Dutt
