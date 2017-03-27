Check Out This Throwback Photo Of Rishi Kapoor Chilling With Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor | Source: Facebook |

Rishi Kapoor is an active Twitterati, and often posts his thoughts and opinions on Twitter. While his son Ranbir Kapoor is busy shooting for Sanjay Dutt’s biopic, RK senior shared a throwback picture of himself with Sanju baba. Talk about timing!

Check it out:

Kaancha Cheena and Rauf Lala lounging together way back at Raju Bansal's home,way back in the 90's,Lol! pic.twitter.com/BgxbVld4wA — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) March 26, 2017

In case you don’t get the reference, Rishi Kapoor played Rauf Lala, and Sanjay played Kaancha Cheena in the remake of the 90’s cult hit, Agneepath.

We love vintage Bollywood!