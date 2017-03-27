Fashion Gets Bolder & Brighter This Season

Wendell Rodricks at AIFW AW17

Colours help design come alive. Bright colours attract attention and is a major factor in influencing your mood. These loud colour combinations can add drama to any simple silhouette. We recently spotted some uber cool, super bright and unique colour combinations at Amazon India Fashion Week this season and we loved it.

Scroll down to see these designer showcase colours in the most amazing way possible:

Ka: Sha By Karishma Shahani

Kasha by Karishma Shahani Khan at AIFW AW17







Anupamaa by Anupama Dayal

Anupama Dayal at AIFW AW17







Wendell Rodricks

Wendell Rodricks at AIFW AW17







Sometimes all you need is a splash of bright colours to brighten up your day. Which designer’s collection did you prefer most? Let us know by commenting below.