Holiday Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan Looks Like A Million Bucks In London

Kareena Kapoor Khan has had a busy year with her pregnancy. Post giving birth to baby Taimur, one would’ve thought she’d take some time off and rest, but the actress is busy gearing up for Veerey Di Wedding. Such a workaholic, Bebo! She’s currently in London with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur – possibly for Sunita Kapoor‘s 60th birthday. Here are some pictures of them doing the rounds…. and man, does she look incredible!

Spotted: Kareena with her designer friend Faraz Manan pic.twitter.com/WgEVGzCwpY — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaUpdates) March 26, 2017

Kapoors FTW -Kareena spotted with Rhea! pic.twitter.com/4qIWIFCnPX — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) March 26, 2017

Spotted: Kareena with Rhea Kapoor, Sandeep Khosla and Faraz Manan pic.twitter.com/1fLjQpdeT1 — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaUpdates) March 26, 2017

Kareena with her friends in London ❤❤❤❤ A post shared by menna love kareena (@bebomanon) on Mar 26, 2017 at 4:48pm PDT

Sigh. Gorgeous as ever!