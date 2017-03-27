Karan Johar Agreed To Kangana Ranaut’s Views On Nepotism, Back In 2014

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 27 . 2017
Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar

Kangana Ranaut made headlines recently, when she accused Karan Johar of practising nepotism in Bollywood. A lot of Bollywood celebs came forward with their contrasting opinion on “nepotism” and the privilege star kids have over outsiders in Bollywood.

All the brouhaha surrounding this debate now seems like much ado about nothing, as a video doing the rounds on Internet has Karan accepting that he is a nepotist. In an interview with Anupama Chopra, KJo accepted his privilege as a renowned film producer’s son, and admitted to preferring certain actors over others because of their family backgrounds.

Check out the video here:

Umm. Okay!

