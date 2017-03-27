Kriti Sanon On The Vogue Cover Is How We Want To Dress All Summer Long

Natasha Patel Mar . 27 . 2017

Ah, nothing feels like summer more than crop tops, floral prints and a really sexy show of legs. Of course, Kriti Sanon‘s look on the April’s issue of Vogue India had just the right amount of everything. Styled by Anaita Adajania, Kriti wore a two-piece from Kalita, a luxe resortwear brand, which was covered over by a Tarun Tahiliani floral long-line jacket and her neck was accessorised with a gold plated, stainless steel necklace from En Inde.

Shall we also lust over that bronzed glow and bombshell waves now? Kriti’s hair and makeup was done by Bianca Hartkopf and completely has us in awe. I mean, look at those cheekbones!

What are your thoughts about this cover?

Kriti Sanon Magazine Cover Vogue India
