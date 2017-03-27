Malaika Arora Khan Makes Emerald Green Our Favourite Colour

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 27 . 2017
Malaika Arora Khan

Malaika Arora Khan has some taste in fashion! From creating her own fashion aura to always flaunting some unique outfits, Malaika is really climbing up the fashion icon ladder.

Another thing clear to us is that her stylist Maneka Harisinghani has a good eye for pieces that look stunning on Malaika. Take this emerald green outfit for example, isn’t this a real treat for us? Maneka styles this Raw Mango outfit with a statement necklace from Deepika Jewellers that adds all the stars to this look.

Celebrity makeup artist Pallavi Symons gives Malaika edgy kohl eyes while celebrity hairstylist Alpa Khimani styles elegant side braids.

Don’t you just LOVE this look? Comment below if you do!

