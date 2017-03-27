Man Crush Monday: 17 Photos Of Amol Parashar That Are Too Cute!

Amol Parashar‘s nonchalant childlike smile is as attractive as his deep brooding eyes. Best known for the popular web series – Tripling, the internet sensation was last seen in a really cool beverage commercial and is currently readying up for his upcoming movie, which also stars Sumeet Vyas and Swara Bhaskar. Meanwhile, he’s trying to stay in touch with his fans and loyalists through social media. Quite unsurprisingly, the actor has more than 44 thousand followers on Instagram (most of which comprises of young girls). Not to mention, Amol’s photographs never cease to make them swoon. So here are some of our favourite pictures of the cutie.
I think I can feel my heart beating a tad bit faster, can you?