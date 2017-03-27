This Season Amp Up Your Desi Style With This Accessory

Amazon India Fashion Week AW17 may have ended a couple of weeks ago but we’ve still got all the trends running through our minds. One desi-girl trend in particular we loved was the big, shiny silver bindis at the Dabiri Couture show. Of course, their stunning sequinned outfits and the hair and makeup we spotted was out of this world as well. But we feel that without the added iconic cultural accessory, the look would have been incomplete!
Check out some of the designs from the show:
Would you swap your traditional bindi for this uber cool one?