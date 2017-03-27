This Weekend Ended On A High Note For Delhiites With The Bollywood Music Project

If you are a Bollywood music junkie, the Bollywood Music Project that took place in Delhi over the weekend was a dream come true for you. Add to that the lip smacking street food that the capital city is famous for, throw in some beer – and it was THE place to be!

Rekha Bhardwaj

Day 1 saw a cool line up of artistes like Raftar, Manj Musik, Nindy Kaur, Sachin Jigar and many more. Rekha Bharadwaj added fire to the stage with her raw energy and performed some of her best numbers. The crazy evening came to an end with a phenomenal performance by the Kings of Bollywood Music – Vishal & Shekhar.

Badhshah

Just when I was thinking nothing can outdo Day 1 – enter Badshah on Day 2! Do I even need to mention the energy he infused in the audience by doling out his several hit dance numbers?! The showstopper of the night was Amit Trivedi, who made the audience swoon to his soulful voice and beautiful tracks.

Amit Trivedi

Apart from popular singers, the festival also saw several upcoming artistes who got the perfect platform to exhibit their talent. And the best part? The huge space at the JLN stadium in Delhi allowed the organisers to put up 3 stages, due to which people could switch stages and enjoy the variety of songs being sung by artistes.

Keep an eye out when Bollywood Music Project makes it way to your city next!