9 Times Your Favourite Celebs Dazzled In A Sabyasachi Outfit

Hrishitaa Sharma Mar . 28 . 2017
A Sabyasachi design in your wardrobe is as good as having some magic in your life. From the looks of our favourite celebs’ Insta feed, we’re pretty sure they have tons of magic in their wardrobe and life! Check out 9 celebs who have owned a Sabyasachi outfit like they were born to wear them.

1. Deepika Padukone

2. Sonam Kapoor

3. Kalki Koechlin

#KalkiKoechlin @kalkikanmani @kalkikoechlin in a #Sabyasachi #Couture #Dress #HandCraftedInIndia #TheWorldOfSabyasachi

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

4. Anushka Sharma

5. Kangana Ranaut

6. Aditi Rao Hydari

7. Sridevi

8. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

9. Kajal Aggarwal

10. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan for Sabyasachi

Don’t they all look drop dead gorgeous? Tell us, who is your favourite from the above list?

