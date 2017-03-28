Adorable Photos Of Shreya Ghoshal And Her Husband

One of the most celebrated singers in Bollywood, Shreya Ghoshal broke many hearts when she tied the knot in 2015 with the love of her life, Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya. But the broken hearts were mended soon after as everyone agreed that these two are truly made for each other. They share a beautiful bond and that comes across in each of their photographs. Here are some adorable pictures of the duo.

Sundowner party at #NavdhAneesh What a beautiful setup by the sea..

Off to New York for the New Years!! Finally its time to 'chill' (literally) brrrr with @shiladitya

Happy bday @priyopatra This pic is mandatory from your verandah.

One sunny morning with @shiladitya surrounded by ruins all from 1st century BC. #timetravel #rome #palantinehills

Pool day :) Relaxmax!! with @shiladitya

♥♥♥♥♥

