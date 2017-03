Aamir Khan and his family – Kiran Rao, Ira Khan and son, Azad Rao were spotted at the airport last night. While Azad looked as cute as a button, we couldn’t stop and notice how gorgeous Ira was looking! It’s been a while since we’ve spotted her, but after this, we’re sure the shutterbugs are going to be waiting to catch a glimpse of her! Here are photos.

Kiran Rao, Ira Khan, Aamir Khan, Azad Rao Khan







