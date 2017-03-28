Are Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Planning A Baby?

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 28 . 2017
Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot last year on April 30 in a monkey wedding, as Bips likes to call it. The two often take holidays together, post lovey-dovey messages for each other on social media, and are just too cute in general!

Rumours are rife that the two are planning to start a family, but Bips dismissed them saying she and Karan still want to travel freely and enjoy their alone time together. She also said they need to plan the arrival of a baby carefully.

However, acceding to MumbaiMirror, a source close to Bipasha revealed that the actress is seriously planning a baby and could even be pregnant. The source said:

She is only attending events and has informed her team that she does not want to take up any new projects at the moment because she wants to focus on starting a family.

We would love to see the stork visit Bips. Fingers crossed!

0
TAGS
Bipasha Basu Karan Singh Grover
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Karan Singh Grover
Mar . 11 . 2017Aww! Check Out Karan Singh Grover’s Love Note For Bipasha Basu
Mar . 10 . 2017Bipasha Basu Dishes Out An Open Letter After Being Accused Of Unprofessional Behaviour
Mar . 7 . 2017Karan Singh Grover Takes A Stand After Bipasha Basu Is Accused Of Unprofessional Behaviour
Feb . 24 . 2017Bipasha Basu & KSG Are Looking Super Sexy In This Pool Selfie
Feb . 23 . 2017Inside Photos: Bipasha Basu Threw Karan Singh Grover The Most Epic Birthday Party
Bipasha Basu
Mar . 27 . 2017Watch: Bipasha Basu Just Posted This Hilariously Real Workout Video
Mar . 15 . 2017Bipasha Basu In All White Is All That You Need To See Today
Mar . 11 . 2017Aww! Check Out Karan Singh Grover’s Love Note For Bipasha Basu
Mar . 10 . 2017Bipasha Basu Dishes Out An Open Letter After Being Accused Of Unprofessional Behaviour
Mar . 9 . 2017Here’s Why Salman Khan Is Taking Bipasha Basu Along For His World Tour
More Bollywood
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web