Are Bipasha Basu & Karan Singh Grover Planning A Baby?

Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover tied the knot last year on April 30 in a monkey wedding, as Bips likes to call it. The two often take holidays together, post lovey-dovey messages for each other on social media, and are just too cute in general!

Rumours are rife that the two are planning to start a family, but Bips dismissed them saying she and Karan still want to travel freely and enjoy their alone time together. She also said they need to plan the arrival of a baby carefully.

However, acceding to MumbaiMirror, a source close to Bipasha revealed that the actress is seriously planning a baby and could even be pregnant. The source said:

She is only attending events and has informed her team that she does not want to take up any new projects at the moment because she wants to focus on starting a family.

We would love to see the stork visit Bips. Fingers crossed!