The very pretty @yamigautam for the Komal nahta show in @ridhimehraofficial assisted by @meghna_twoinfinity @ekta_shah A post shared by Tanya Ghavri (@tanghavri) on Mar 27, 2017 at 7:55am PDT

Yami Gautam is a very versatile actor with a refreshing take on fashion. From a recent magazine cover to this gorgeous outfit spotting, we’re loving Yami‘s style file. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri picks out this number from Ridhi Mehra that features a long cape with pretty details on the sheer end of the outfit.

Celebrity hair & makeup artist Meenal Paliwal keeps her face dewy with a sexy winged liner and styles her hair in a center-parted back comb. Tell us how much you love the look?