Geode Hair Is The Prettiest Trend You’ve Ever Seen

When it comes to hair colour, there are clearly no boundaries. From rose gold to rainbow, colorists have experimented with some surprising hues. However, the latest trend blows it all out of the water.

Dubbed as geode hair, this fad is inspired by the shimmery crystals that line the cavities of rocks. It involves using iridescent or metallic dyes in jewel tones. From deep purples and blues, to turquoise and green, the range of shades used are beyond pretty.

Just like a geode however, this trend only has colour in some sections. If a subtle look is what you are after, dust your ends with these hues and leave your roots intact. For a bold surprise, hide a section of your dyed strands beneath your natural hair.

If you are looking to try out this trend, consider your natural colour first. Those of you with lighter locks can straight up begin with the fun shades. If your tresses are dark, you will need to add some bleach before dyeing your hair. This step ensures that the jewel tones stay bright and true.

Personally, we’re in love with the mesmerising hues and whimsical nature of this trend. Comment and let us know if you are going to try it out!