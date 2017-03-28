Of Fine Wine, Great Food And Beautiful People – It’s A King Of Clubs Experience!

The Fondest Memories Are Made Gathered Around A Table!

A couple of weeks ago, Craig Wedge, the Global Brand Ambassador of Fratelli Wines, one of the most fun and happy energy Australians in India (he’s been in India for 11 years, even he calls himself a Gora) called up and asked if I would host an evening for them, which would involve their fine wines and great food.

Of course I was more than happy to, cos I would make this a King Of Clubs Experience!

A King of Clubs Experience is a curated, one off event, that would be a treat for one or more of your senses, and a promise of being memorable!

And it was nothing short of spectacular!

The venue- The World Gourmet Festival happening at The Four Seasons Hotel was the first choice, cos there was no doubt the food would be stellar.

The setup – A single long table that would seat 20 people, beautiful lighting, great ambience, and lovely decor, all of which would be the perfect stimuli for great conversation, and would look stunning.

The Food – Four chefs flown in from Tuscany, headed by the talented Chef Christian Borchi (Centre) would prepare a 6 course meal fit for Royalty!

The Wines – Carefully selected from the comprehensive range of Fratelli Wines, grown in their beautiful vineyards in Akluj, Maharashtra, perfectly paired with every course.

Fratelli Wine Selection

And of course, The Company! A selection of discerning, ridiculously fun bunch of friends, all superstars in the fashion, media, music, modeling, television, technology and entrepreneurial worlds!

The dinner crew!

And that, ladies and gents, is how it’s done! Thank you Craig Wedge, Fratelli Wines, Four Seasons and all my friends for the perfect dinner!

