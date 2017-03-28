Parineeti Chopra Debuts As A Singer And Sounds Like Pure Magic!

Team MissMalini Mar . 28 . 2017
Parineeti Chopra

Being a multi-faceted celebrity has become a thing in Bollywood, as everyone wants to do everything now! After a short hiatus from the silver screen, Parineeti Chopra is back with a bang and this time in a different avatar. Following her sister Priyanka Chopra’s footsteps, Pari has debuted as a singer with Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin and man, does she sound magical, or what?!

She will be seen next in Meri Pyaari Bindu opposite Ayushmann Khurrana, slated to release on May 12, 2017.

Listen to Parineeti singing like a total pro:

She is sooo good! Did you guys like it? Tell me in the comments below!

