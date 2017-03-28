PHOTO ALERT: Shivaay From Ishqbaaz Does Not Look Like This Anymore!

Nakuul Mehta

Ishqbaaz has gained immense popularity with viewers in the past few months. Shivaay and Anika’s love-hate relationship has kept the viewers hooked to the screens all this while and fans want their love story to further blossom. But the numerous twists on the show hardly allow the plot to focus on their romance.

As per the current plot, Shivaay (Nakuul Mehta) has been kidnapped and his imposter has taken his place in the Oberoi mansion. The imposter is none other than Shivaay’s twin, Mahi, who is the illegitimate son of Kamini and Shakti Oberoi.

In the coming episodes, Nakuul will be seen in a double role – and his new avatar is a far cry from his suave and sophisticated look.

Check it out:

Source: IndiaForums

Whoa! Really looking forward to see this rugged roadside look of the handsome Oberoi brother. Stay tuned for more updates!