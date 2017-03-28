Sapna Bhavnani Reacts To Her “Kissing” Photo With Bani J Going Viral

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 28 . 2017
Bani J and Sapna Bhavnani | Instagram |

Bani J‘s social media game is very strong! Yesterday, she posted a Boomerang with good friend, and ex-Bigg Boss contestant, Sapna Bhavnani, where the two awesome ladies are seen pouting towards each other. In no time, the screenshots went viral and were touted as “kissing” photos.

Just finished yoga and saw that Bani J and I are trending for a kiss which I wish was a kiss but really just a snapshot of a boomerang. India when will we move forward. Really! SoooooooooMuch attention for a KISS??? Dang poeple fighting for world peace don't trend so much!!! lol. Hope more women and men come out and kiss and show ya'll love does not have a gender. My life. My rules. Kisses to all. Men and Women and the Transgender.

Sapna was reportedly contacted by several media organisations to comment on the “kissing” photo but she chose to maintain her silence. Later, she lashed out at those who are making a big deal out if it, in a Facebook post:

Agreed! Spread some girl love, you guys! <3

