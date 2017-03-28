Sonam Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor Pose With Their Boyfriends In This Family Photo

News of Sonam Kapoor dating Anand Ahuja has been doing the rounds for the longest time. The two take trips together, and cutely share and comment on each other Instagram photos. Her sister, Rhea Kapoor is also rumoured to be dating Karan Boolani for a while now, and if reports are to be believed, the two will tie the knot soon. While we wait for more news on that, here’s a picture of the sisters posing with their respective boyfriends in London.

What A Wonderful Way To Celebrate Mothers Day! ❤❤️❤❤️❤️❤❤️ A post shared by Sunita Kapoor (@kapoor.sunita) on Mar 26, 2017 at 10:00am PDT

The whole Kapoor family was in London to ring in Sunita Kapoor‘s 60th birthday. Looks like they had a blast!