Sussanne Khan with her kids

Sussanne Khan is not just a style diva, but a super mom who is bringing up her two kids Hrehaan and Hridhaan in an amazing way. It seems like just yesterday when she and Hrithik Roshan shared their elder son Hrehaan’s pictures as a little baby – and he is 11 already!

Check out Sussanne’s birthday wish for her son on his special day:

Your eyes your heart.. all say one thing. You truly are 'Gods chosen one' my 'Hrehaan' my Ray of the brightest light…🌟⭐️🌟⭐️happiestttttttt 11 th birthday my babyjaan 🎈🌈❤️🦋😇🎉❤🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈🎈 A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Mar 27, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Aww! Happy birthday, not-so-little one!