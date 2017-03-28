You’ve Got To See These Bags That Double As Jewelry

J'ADIOR everywhere! For her first Dior Spring-Summer 2017 collection #MariaGraziaChiuri has given Monsieur Dior's surname a fresh lease of life with J'adior. It can be found on everything! Even bag clasps… A post shared by Dior Official (@dior) on Feb 9, 2017 at 2:05am PST



Bags are the ultimate object of desire to women from all walks of life. From working women to supermodels, bags are highly essential. They add character, oomph and usability to your daily look and needs. Not only do they carry your essentials, they also make you look good. These new bags by Christain Dior and Acne studio are user-friendly and are look like the perfect arm candy.

Take look at our favourites:

J’Dior bag from Christian Dior

Musubi Clutch from Acne Studio

Clutches with knot handles – backstage at #AcneStudiosSS16 #PFW A post shared by Acne Studios (@acnestudios) on Oct 4, 2015 at 12:46am PDT

We love these bags for both leisure, glamour and to carry our precious of things!