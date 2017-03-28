This Actress Just Spoke About Her Hilarious Oral Sex Experience

Mar . 28 . 2017
Wendy Williams, Amy Schumer

Amu Schumer is one of the funniest women in Hollywood. She also often talks about very relevant girl issues like body image and it’s really fun to listen to her, because it’s something very girl can relate to. This time, she’s back it again. At one of her performances, she spoke about this hilarious incident she had to face whilst going down on her boyfriend, Ben Hanisch.

I went down on Ben this morning and he yawned. It was an accident, but we were both just dying laughing. I’m happy, but obviously I was like, ‘F–k you! When I’m down there, if it’s more than a minute, it’s his birthday or something. But this morning it just happened – and then he yawned and it was a great excuse to stop.

Hahaha. Always so relatable, Amy.

Amy Schumer
