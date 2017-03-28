This Bollywood Actress May Enter Nach Baliye 8 As A Wild Card Contestant

Bobby Darling with her beau

Bollywood actress Bobby Darling, who is now Pakhi Sharma has been approached to be a contestant on Nach Baliye 8. As per reports, Pakhi will be seen with her husband Ramneek Sharma in the dance reality show as a wild card entry.

However, she has reportedly asked for a certain amount to participate in the show. When asked about her participation in the show, Pakhi told a media portal:

Yes, we have been approached. But we have quoted an amount to the makers. If we get it then we will take up the show.

Nach Baliye 8 has already created a buzz amongst the audience, and is said to be the grandest season so far. If Pakhi and Ramneek agree to be a part of the show, it will be like an icing on the cake.

Are you excited to see them on the show? Tell me in the comments below!