5 Classy Bespoke Shoe Brands

They say you can judge a man by his shoes! So you better step-up your footwear game!

I meet someone wearing this gorgeous pair of shoes the other day, when I asked him where he bought them from he said he MADE them! Now don’t we all want a chance to design our own pair of shoes? Here’s a list of brands that allow you to do it!

The Shoe Factory

The Shoe factory has been around for a over two decades, serving it’s clients with fine crafted leather shoes that have a contemporary twist. Their Made to Order service allows you to choose the style, the leather or material, color, shoe accessory and embellishment. They even make you footwear customized with your initials! A pair of The Shoe Factory’s MTO is an exclusive style statement worth adding to your shoe collection!

Dnuvo

So what is so cool about Dnuvo? (other than it customizes their shoes of course!) Dnuvo launches a new campaign EVERY MONTH! At the start of the month, they display their designs and allow you to pre-order them at discounted rates. At the end of the month they close the campaign, start making the shoes and have them delivered right at your doorstep!

Hemmistry

Feel like going to the store and picking out your shoes is too much hard work? Turns out Hemmistry has an “At Home Consultation” service! You can have their expert stylists come over to your house, customize your shoes and give you the needed styling advice!

Achilles’ Heel

Achilles’ Heel allows you to digitally customize your shoe! Just selecting the shape, the leather and designs online and seeing your shoe come to life is quite a fun experience! If you like what you’ve created, you can have them make it for you too!

Shutiq

Very classy, very sophisticated, still quite trendy! Shutiq has an interesting range of men’s “Slip-on” shoes. With a lot of velvet and brocade work, they’ve done a great job at being creative while retaining elegance! Definitely some designs you haven’t seen before!

