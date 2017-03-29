5 Cruise Myths – BUSTED! PS. Guess What I’m Doing For My Birthday?!

Voyager Of The Seas

That’s right! I’m going on a birthday CRUISE! On this epic looking Voyager of the Seas by Royal Caribbean Cruises :) so happy birthday to ME! And JUST so you know; this cruise ship has 15 decks, a rock-climbing wall, a basketball court, an ice-skating rink, a mini-golf course, a casino, 10 pools & whirlpools, a surf simulator, 13 bars, clubs & lounges, parades, shows, dancing, and duty-free shopping!!! So obviously I’m taking my whole “crew” :) And we’ll be cruising for 4 nights from Singapore to Penang & Phuket. #bucketlist!!!

Now before I got “on board” with the idea, I had to do some research about all the random things I’ve heard about going on a cruise over the years. So in case you’re ever cruisin’ for well, a cruise – here’s what you need to know before you go! xoxo

1. “Isn’t cruising just for rich retired old people?”

Tom Cruise

Nope, not anymore! Actually, there are more people in their 20s, 30s and 40s cruising than ever before! And cruises are more affordable than I would have imagined too, especially with everything being “all in”. Also the fact that mine has a rock climbing wall, surf simulator and ice-skating rink makes me think grandpa isn’t going to be the one putting on blades! The word on this ship is that it is for people who want,

A bigger-than-life cruise experience with nearly unlimited activities; the feeling of being in a city-at-sea and non-stop nightlife!

Aha! You had me at nightlife. Right King of Clubs? (Also tell me you got how awesome it is that I could use this picture of Tom Cruise to my utter satisfaction in this blog hahahaha.)

2. “But what about the Titanic?”

What about the Titanic? It’s been over 100 years. I can safely say that by now they’ve gotten their safety standards up to scratch and added the appropriate number of life boats! So the only Titanic moment you will have on a cruise is the one you’ve been dying to recreate with your Bae, at the bow of the ship with Celine Dion‘s My Heart Will Go On playing on full blast in your head!

Titanic

Also, I would never have let go Jack. Never. #JustSaying

3. “What if I get bored?”

Please return to the begin of my blog and read the list of things to do on this mammoth cruise! We’re going for 4 nights just so we can attempt to do half the things on board this ship. I’ll report back on Instagram if we succeed.

mini golf rock climbing casino theatre ice skating shows bar tavern ‹ ›







‹ ›

Psst! Follow #MMBirthdayCruisers & #MMJustCrusing for all our ship shenanigans :)

4. “Won’t I get seasick?”

So unlike a speedboat, you’re basically boarding a mini city, so you’re not going to even really feel the turbulence! Having said that, yes if you’re prone to seasickness there are a bunch of easy remedies; acupressure bracelets, prescription patches and a plethora of tablets. Some cruisers also swear by mint, green apples and anything containing ginger (ginger candy, ginger ale, etc.) Also a great trick to get over it is to head to the middle of the ship and stare at the horizon (preferably from a spot outside, where there’s fresh air) to help regain your equilibrium.

5. “Cruises are very formal.”

What is it with you and the Titanic?! Also, have you met my husband? His worst nightmare is dressing up four days straight! Sure the cruise has a formal dining room where you must be formally dressed, but apart from that, it’s choose your adventure! Pretty much a party boat vibe I’m told. (And I doubt anyone’s rolling up to the swimming pool in a tux!)

5. “What if I feel trapped?”

Ships like these are just too massive to have that problem on, there are just too many places to go. (Also do not attempt to play hide & seek all over deck 15 you will never be found.) For instance, this is the “Royal Promenade” and main deck on my ship…

Yup, henceforth we will be referring to this as “my ship” #kthanksbye.