All The Stylish Celebs From The Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards

Sanaa Shah Mar . 29 . 2017

After any award ceremony is done, it’s time to hand over the real prize— which is the best dressed! We recently spotted all our favourite celebrities attend The Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2017 and we couldn’t stop gazing at how stylish most of them looked. We’ve jotted down some out favourites from the event last night.

Twinkle Khanna in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

Twinkle Khanna

Shriya Saran in Gaurav Gupta

Shriya Saran

Disha Patani in Swapnil Shinde

Disha Patani

Shamita Shetty in Manish Malhotra

Shamita Shetty

Shahid Kapoor in Giorgio Armani & Ashish Soni & Mira Kapoor in Monisha Jaisingh

Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor

 Anushka Sharma in Sharnita Nandwana

Anushka Sharma

Katrina Kaif in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

Katrina Kaif

Anushka Sharma topped our list! Who topped yours? Click the heart icon on the picture to vote for the most stylist celebrity.

7
TAGS
Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla Anushka Sharma Award Ceremony celebrity fashion Celebrity Spotting celebrity style Disha Patani Gaurav Gupta Giorgio Armani Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2017 Hrithik Roshan Monisha Jaising red carpet Shahid Kapoor & Mira Kapoor Shamita Shetty Sharnita Nandwana Shriya Sharan Swapnil Shinde Twinkle Khanna
COMMENTS
Related Stories
Anushka Sharma
Mar . 29 . 2017Eye-Catching Beauty Looks From The Hall Of Fame Red Carpet
Mar . 28 . 20179 Times Your Favourite Celebs Dazzled In A Sabyasachi Outfit
Mar . 28 . 201717 Celebrities That Look Amazing Without Makeup
Mar . 25 . 2017The Sexiest Looks From The HT Style Awards’ Red Carpet
Mar . 25 . 2017The Cast Of Sanjay Dutt’s Biopic Has Just Been Revealed & It’s Epic!
Celebrity Spotting
Mar . 29 . 2017Priyanka Chopra Steals The Spotlight At CinemaCon In This Asymmetrical Dress
Mar . 28 . 2017Check Out The Amazing Details On Yami Gautam’s Outfit
Mar . 28 . 2017Taapsee Pannu Gives Us Major Style Inspo With These 7 #OOTDs
Mar . 28 . 20177 Times We Spotted Our Favourite Celebs Twinning
Mar . 28 . 20175 Things We NEED From Sonam Kapoor’s Recent Travel OOTD
Hello Hall Of Fame Awards 2017
Mar . 29 . 2017Eye-Catching Beauty Looks From The Hall Of Fame Red Carpet
Monisha Jaising
Jan . 31 . 2017Hang On To Us For All The Lakme Fashion Week Madness Starting Tomorrow
Jan . 27 . 20175 Times Natasha Poonawalla Proved That She’s A Flamboyant Fashionista
Nov . 30 . 2016We’re Loving Everything About Deepika Padukone’s New Look
Nov . 3 . 2016Radhika Apte Blows Our Minds On This Magazine Cover
Nov . 1 . 201610 Celebs Nailing The #PowerLook
Shamita Shetty
Jan . 30 . 2017Have You Met The Stylish Desi Sister Duo? – Shilpa Shetty Kundra & Shamita Shetty
Sep . 19 . 2016VIDEO: Shilpa Shetty And Shamita Shetty Prove That They Are Complete Foodies Like Us!
Jun . 29 . 2016This Is Our Latest Colour Crush & These Celebrities Seem To Love It Too!
May . 18 . 20163 Jewellery Designer Brands That Bollywood Celebrities Just Love!
May . 2 . 2016All The Celebrities That Looked Way Too Stylish At Bipasha & KSG‘s Wedding!
Twinkle Khanna
Mar . 29 . 2017Ouch! This Is What Twinkle Khanna’s Son’s Friends Call Her
Mar . 29 . 2017Eye-Catching Beauty Looks From The Hall Of Fame Red Carpet
Mar . 22 . 2017Twinkle Khanna Looks Incredibly Chic In This All Black Ensemble
Mar . 20 . 2017Twinkle Khanna Opens Up About Facing Sexual Harassment At Work
Mar . 2 . 2017Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Twinkle Khanna’s Daughter Are Basically Twinning
More Fashion
VIEW MORE
Also from the Web