All The Stylish Celebs From The Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards

After any award ceremony is done, it’s time to hand over the real prize— which is the best dressed! We recently spotted all our favourite celebrities attend The Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2017 and we couldn’t stop gazing at how stylish most of them looked. We’ve jotted down some out favourites from the event last night.

Twinkle Khanna in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

Shriya Saran in Gaurav Gupta

Disha Patani in Swapnil Shinde

Shamita Shetty in Manish Malhotra

Shahid Kapoor in Giorgio Armani & Ashish Soni & Mira Kapoor in Monisha Jaisingh

Anushka Sharma in Sharnita Nandwana

Katrina Kaif in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla

Anushka Sharma topped our list!