All The Stylish Celebs From The Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards

After any award ceremony is done, it’s time to hand over the real prize— which is the best dressed! We recently spotted all our favourite celebrities attend The Hello! Hall Of Fame Awards 2017 and we couldn’t stop gazing at how stylish most of them looked. We’ve jotted down some out favourites from the event last night.
Twinkle Khanna in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Shriya Saran in Gaurav Gupta
Disha Patani in Swapnil Shinde
Shamita Shetty in Manish Malhotra
Shahid Kapoor in Giorgio Armani & Ashish Soni & Mira Kapoor in Monisha Jaisingh
Anushka Sharma in Sharnita Nandwana
Katrina Kaif in Abu Jani & Sandeep Khosla
Anushka Sharma topped our list! Who topped yours? Click the heart icon on the picture to vote for the most stylist celebrity.