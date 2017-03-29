Arbaaz Khan Opens Up About Dating A Romanian Girl

Ever since Arbaaz Khan parted ways with his wife Malaika Arora, one can spot several women accompanying him in his various Instagram photos. Naturally, it makes us wonder if he’s seeing one of them. In a long and candid interview with the popular daily DNA, the actor-director opened admitted to dating. When quizzed about the woman in his Instagram photos, he said:
Which one? If you are talking about Yellow, she is just a friend. She is somebody who I meet when I go to Goa. She owns a restaurant.
Here’s a photo fo Arbaaz with Yellow.
And when he was asked if she’s Romanian, he shared:
No, that’s another girl — Alexandria. That’s my friend. I am dating, yes. But we are not… As of now, there is still a long way to go.
Here are some photos of Alexandria from Instagram.