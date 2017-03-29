Arbaaz Khan Opens Up About Dating A Romanian Girl

Ever since Arbaaz Khan parted ways with his wife Malaika Arora, one can spot several women accompanying him in his various Instagram photos. Naturally, it makes us wonder if he’s seeing one of them. In a long and candid interview with the popular daily DNA, the actor-director opened admitted to dating. When quizzed about the woman in his Instagram photos, he said:

Which one? If you are talking about Yellow, she is just a friend. She is somebody who I meet when I go to Goa. She owns a restaurant.

Here’s a photo fo Arbaaz with Yellow.

At ' Go with the flow ' with the lovely @yellowmehra 😊 super lunch, great chat, wonderful time 👍 A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on Jul 20, 2016 at 4:26am PDT

And when he was asked if she’s Romanian, he shared:

No, that’s another girl — Alexandria. That’s my friend. I am dating, yes. But we are not… As of now, there is still a long way to go.

Here are some photos of Alexandria from Instagram.

#aboutlastnight #goodtimes #goodfriends @alexandra.camelia31 A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on Dec 3, 2016 at 9:52pm PST

#spendingtimewithchildren #orphanage #uganda #makingchildrenhapppy #gifts #food# #welldone #godbless @alexandra.camelia31 👏🙏👍 A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on Jan 18, 2017 at 9:30am PST

#goodwillambassador💓 #charitywork #underprivilegedchildren #tanzania #help #clothes #food #gifts #keepupthegoodwork👏👏 @alexandra.camelia31 A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on Oct 12, 2016 at 11:08pm PDT

#friends #nightout #olive #supertime #Mehak #Succhi @alexandra.camelia31 A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on Oct 7, 2016 at 12:43am PDT

The lovely Alex enjoying listening to music on her beats headphones 😎 A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial) on Sep 21, 2016 at 2:50am PDT