After Ayan Mukherjee, Guess Who Was The Next Celeb To Meet Karan Johar’s Twins

Sukriti Gumber Mar . 29 . 2017
Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar

Karan Johar‘s best kept secret – his twin babies – was known only to Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan and Kareeena Kapoor Khan. While we will still have to wait a while longer to catch a glimpse of Yash and Roohi, Ayan Mukherjee recently met them.

Soon to follow him is Alia Bhatt, who recently paid a visit to the babies with KJo. As per reports, Alia and Karan were headed to dinner, when they decided to go to the hospital first to meet the twins. They are still in the NICU, as they were born premature.

We want to meet them too, KJo! You listening?

Alia Bhatt Karan Johar
